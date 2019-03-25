SA family displaced after kitchen fire at East Side fourplex, SAFD official says

SAN ANTONIO - A family was forced out of their home Sunday afternoon after a kitchen fire broke out at an East Side fourplex, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

An SAFD battalion chief said fire crews responded to the 4500 block of Lavender Lane for a report of an appliance fire.

"(The family) was cooking and thought they turned the burner off on the stove but instead turned it on high," the battalion chief said. "(The resident's son) went to a back room, came back and the kitchen (was) on fire."

The resident and his son got out in time and crews quickly knocked out the fire, the battalion chief said.

The battalion chief said there were no injuries reported and the estimated damage is set at $5,000. He said they are working with the apartment complex to find the residents a place to stay in the meantime.

