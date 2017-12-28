Family fears SA mother of 2 is in danger, seeks public's help in locating missing woman

SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and a San Antonio family are asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Ireeshia Carter, a mother of two who has been missing since Dec. 11.

The Sheriff's Office said Carter’s family has not had any form of contact with her since that night and she was last seen tucking her children into bed at her mother’s house in the 9100 block of Hogarten Park around 8 p.m.

Her family said she never returned after telling her daughter she was leaving but would be back in five minutes.

Carter’s family said they fear her life is in danger, saying she has never left her children and not returned.

Carter moved to San Antonio from Alabama at the end of August and worked briefly at a deli off NW Military Highway and North Loop 1604 West, according to BCSO.

The Sheriff's Office said anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to contact the office at 210-335-6000 or Deputy Tillie Willborn with the Missing Persons Unit, at 210-335-6078.

