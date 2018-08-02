SA firefighter, paramedic remembered for 'exemplary customer service'

HELOTES, Texas - A San Antonio firefighter and paramedic was remembered Thursday for love of his career, faith and family.

Friends, family and firefighters packed Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes for a funeral Mass for Lt. Max Weltens, who died of esophageal cancer at the age of 46.

Weltens started his career with the San Antonio Fire Department in 1996.

Fire Chief Charles Hood said Weltens was an incredible paramedic and medic officer.

"Max provided exemplary customer service to the members of our department, therefore those members provided great customer service to our community. So it's very hard to replace a man like Max," Hood said.

Weltens' casket was placed on a firetruck that traveled to a cemetery in Bandera for the burial.

Weltens is survived by his wife and seven children.

