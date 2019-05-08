SA hopes to calm Buena Vista corridor after 22 crashes in 4 months

SAN ANTONIO - The Buena Vista corridor between 19th and Colorado streets has seen 22 car crashes from January to April, according to the District 5 office.

A town hall meeting addressed the concerns Tuesday night.

Transportation and Capital Improvements, known as TCI, presented its preliminary study at the meeting.

The study found 8,000 cars travel the corridor everyday going 6 to 8 miles per hour above the speed limit, which, in that section, is 30 miles per hour.

"It's a major artery that feeds downtown and we have homes that are really close to the roadway," said Art Reinhardt, interim deputy director of TCI.

"We are here tonight to get that feedback that will help guide how we move forward in the future," Reinhardt said.

A future study will examine if extending curbs and removing right turn lanes will decrease crashes.

