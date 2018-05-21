WATCH: SAPD, SA journalists rescue dog stuck in drainage ditch after heavy rains

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio journalists banded together Sunday night to rescue a dog stuck in a drainage area at Woodlawn Lake.

KSAT 12 photojournalist Joe Herrera, Spectrum News reporter Sarah Duran and San Antonio Express-News reporter Alex Luna were preparing to leave the scene of a high-water rescue they covered when Duran spotted the dog in the water.

The journalists attempted to get the dog to an area where they could safely rescue it, but were unsuccessful.

A San Antonio Police Department officer asked Luna if he wanted to be lowered into the culvert to rescue the dog and, without hesitation, Luna agreed, Herrera said.

Officers tied a rope around Luna's waist and lowered him into the ditch. Luna rescued the dog and handed it to Herrera as authorities pulled him out of the culvert.

The dog was released to Animal Care Services. It's unclear how the dog got into the lake, or if it has an owner.

