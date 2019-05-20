SA kids drinking as early as 11 years old; reminder of why social host ordinance important

SAN ANTONIO - Underage drinking is being called a nationwide epidemic, but it's also a massive problem specifically in the Alamo City, advocacy groups say.

Mothers Against Drunk Driving reports that in San Antonio, kids are drinking as early as 11 years old.

That's why in December of 2017, a city ordinance went into effect punishing adults who allow minors to drink on their property.

During National Prevention Week, a local family with a devastating story joins 10 organizations in teaching the community why this type of ordinance can save lives.

Allejandra Alderete's life is dedicated to caring for her granddaughter, Krestalenn.

"My granddaughter is blind and paralyzed due to an underage drinker, which is my own blood, my daughter," Alderete said.

Her daughter was underage when she got into a car drunk and on drugs.

"She placed my granddaughter in the back seat of the vehicle, and when my daughter passed out while driving the vehicle, Krestalenn went up, down to the floorboard and hit her head against the bottom," Alderete said.

She doesn't know where her daughter was getting the alcohol and wishes she had paid more attention. However, that is the past.

Now, she and Krestallen's grandfather, Rogelio Valdez, care for the child while advocating for change. In December 2017, that change came in the form of a San Antonio city ordinance.

The Social Host Ordinance holds adults accountable for allowing minors to drink on their property or rented facility, which includes hotel rooms, campsites and privately owned agricultural land.

The civil ordinance allows police to immediately fine adults $300 to $500 on-site.

"So you need to think about the dangers and consequences that come along with letting them have a party," said Mothers Against Drunk Driving Program Specialist Jackie Ipina.

Ipina said in Bexar County last year, people under the age of 21 were involved in 173 alcohol-related crashes, 10 of which were fatal.

The San Antonio Council on Drug and Alcohol Awareness reported in San Antonio, people are drinking earlier and more often every year, with parties at private homes or properties most to blame.

"It's way too easy for minors to get alcohol. There's just ways that they can get it through anyone, and if it's that easy for them to get alcohol, somebody is doing something wrong," Valdez said.

That's why their family went to a town hall meeting put together by 10 different organizations in an effort to educate parents.

"Right now, my granddaughter is going to be 5 years old, and she doesn't even walk, she doesn't even crawl. This is how she has to live her life," Alderete said through tears.

Alderete hopes their story will show other parents it's not helpful or safe to provide minors alcohol or a place to drink.

If you are interested in participating in a coalition on this subject, contact the Circles of San Antonio Coalition or call 210-225-4741.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.