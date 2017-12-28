SA kids spread Christmas cheer with grieving San Marcos PD

SAN MARCOS, Texas - As the San Marcos Police Department copes with its first experience of having an officer killed in the line of the duty, two San Antonio kids comforted police officers with inspiring messages of support in 65 hand-drawn Christmas cards.

On Thursday, SMPD shared two photos in a post on its Facebook page that reads, “Kaylee and Christian Tarrer from San Antonio came to the San Marcos Police Department along with their parents and to wish SMPD a Merry Christmas.”

The Police Department said in the post that the cards were placed in the officer’s mailboxes and wrote, "They (Tarrer family) also said that they would be praying for our department as well as other police officers around the country."

The kind gesture comes weeks after the Police Department laid its fallen brother Officer Kenneth Copeland to rest.

Copeland, 58, was a 19-year veteran with the department.

He had been working on his day off when he was killed on Dec. 4 while serving a warrant in the El Camino Real subdivision.

He joined the San Marcos Police Department in March 1998 and leaves behind a wife and four children.

One of the 65 cards delivered to the officers reads, “thank you for your service (and) God loves you” and another one reads, “you are my hero (and) God is with you.”

