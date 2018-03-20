SA man accused of sending ‘I'll kill you' message, stalking ex-girlfriend

SAN ANTONIO - A 38-year-old San Antonio man accused of harassing his ex-girlfriend and sending her aggressive messages over a span of nearly two years was arrested Saturday.

In 2016, the woman broke up with Juan Manuel Silva and moved out of their house due to Silva’s physical abuse, according to an arrest affidavit.

The affidavit states that Silva continued to harass his ex-girlfriend by calling, text messaging, and emailing her countless times.

Despite the woman obtaining a protection order against him on Aug. 6, 2016, which he violated multiple times, Silva drove to her new home a month later and threatened to kill her, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that the woman then called San Antonio police before Silva fled from her residence, where she showed an officer messages from him saying “I’m going to kill you” and “I’m going to kick your door in."

According to the affidavit, Silva continued to send threatening messages such as “I’m going to kill his (expletive)” because he thought the woman had a new boyfriend.

The affidavit states that the woman was “so scared that she contacted police because she felt (Silva) was watching her.”

After arresting Silva on Saturday, prosecutors charged Silva on suspicion of stalking and on a separate, unrelated charge of burglary habitation. His bail was set at $55,000.

