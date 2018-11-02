SA man accused of sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 47-year-old convicted sex offender who is now being accused of sexually assaulting a young teenage girl.

Police said officers responded Sunday around 11:30 a.m. to an undisclosed home where they met with the 12-year-old victim and other people.

The victim told police she had been in her closet texting a friend when Rolando Saldana entered her bedroom, grabbed her and threw her onto her bed.

San Antonio police said the victim told the responding officers Saldana covered her mouth during the sexual assault and left when he heard someone.

The officers found Saldana hiding in a bathroom and took him into custody.

Saldana is now facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, which is a first-degree felony. His bond was set at $100,000.

According to online records, Saldana was convicted in 2016 for taking indecent liberties with a child and served over two years in prison.

That conviction led to Saldana being required to register as a sex offender annually for life, according to online records.

Online records also show Saldana has an arrest record that dates to 1993. He was previously convicted for possession of cocaine under 28 grams and sentenced to five years in prison for that charge.

