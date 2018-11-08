SA man accused of taking pictures of women in Academy dressing room

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are looking for a man accused of using his cellphone to take pictures of two women while they were in a dressing room.

Police said the incident occurred Oct. 31 around 5 p.m. at an Academy Sports & Outdoors store in the 11600 block of Bandera Road.

The unidentified man went inside the store's dressing room and took several photos with his cellphone of the victims by reaching over the top divider, police said.

Police said the victims confronted the man, but he was able to run out of the store.

The man was seen driving a four-door, dark brown Ford LTD or Mercury Marquis.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department's Cyber Crimes Unit at 210-207-6171.

