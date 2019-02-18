SA man arrested for aggravated sexual assault of child

SAN ANTONIO - A 30-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police say he sexually assaulted a young teenage girl at his apartment.

On Feb. 12, Bryan Ferdin was taken into custody and is facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child, a first-degree felony.

Officers responded that day around 2:30 p.m. after receiving a call about Ferdin sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl inside his apartment.

Police said officers later learned that Ferdin met the victim and another teenage girl down the street and invited them to his place.

Ferdin sexually assaulted the victim and the other girl was sexually assaulted by another man, according to police.

Ferdin is still in custody and his bail has been set at $250,000, according to online records.

According to online records, Ferdin was previously arrested for theft and possession of marijuana.

San Antonio police did not disclose whether a second arrest was made for the man accused of sexually assaulting the other teen, a 17-year-old girl.

