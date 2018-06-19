SA man arrested, charged following federal investigation into child porn, FBI says

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was arrested Tuesday morning following an investigation into a case of child pornography, federal law enforcement officials announced.

Guadalupe Garcia, III, 25, was taken into custody and charged with one count of receipt of child pornography.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initiated the investigation after they received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that indicated an unknown subscriber uploaded multiple image and video files associated with child pornography to his file hosting service account.

The case was then sent to the FBI office in San Antonio.

Investigators later found a device that belonged to Garcia that contained the presence of child pornography, the criminal complaint stated.

Garcia faces up to 20 years in federal prison if he is convicted, according to the complaint.

