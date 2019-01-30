SA man claims self-defense in birthday party knife attack

SAN ANTONIO - Closing arguments are set to begin Thursday morning in the trial of Humberto Ramirez.

Ramirez, 45, is accused of stabbing four guests during Anna De Leon’s 50th birthday party on May 27, 2017.

"(Ramirez) was defending himself," Ramirez's attorney, Cleophus "Cleo" Marshall, said. "(Ramirez) was being attacked and he was defending himself."

According to witnesses during his trial, Ramirez was being disruptive and, when asked to leave the party, he pulled out a pocketknife and began attacking other guests.

Four people were injured, though none suffered life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses testified that, in addition to being angry when asked to leave, Ramirez was upset that menudo was not ready and that he spotted a cockroach.

Ramirez is on trial on four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and facing a punishment range of from two to 20 years in prison on each count.

The trial will resume Thursday morning in Judge Ron Rangel's 379th District Court.

