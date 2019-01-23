SA man facing sex assault of child charge arrested again for assault, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 23-year-old man, who is awaiting trial on a charge of sexual assault of a child, was arrested again by San Antonio police for assault.

Ernest Frank Lopez III, 23, was taken into custody Tuesday after police said he broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and physically assaulted her.

On Jan. 15, the woman told police she was home alone with her newborn when she received text messages from Lopez saying he was going to follow her mom and sister, and that he knew she was home alone.

The woman said Lopez broke into her home and asked her if she was leaving him. When she responded "yes," Lopez grabbed her by the neck began choking her, according to an arrest affidavit.

Lopez then grabbed the woman by the hair and slammed her head into the wall before forcing her to leave with him to his house, according to the affidavit.

"The victim said (Lopez) told her that the only way she was leaving him if they were both dead," the affidavit said.

The woman told police she was able to persuade Lopez to take her back to her house, where she was able to escape after her sister told Lopez to leave and their mom arrived home.

According to online records, Lopez was arrested for sexual assault of a child April 24, 2016, and his trial for that charge has been set for Feb. 11.

Lopez is now facing new charges of burglary habitation with the intent to commit assault and evading arrest. His bail has been set at $72,500.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of a violent crime, click here for resources.

