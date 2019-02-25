SA man meets woman on social media, robs her after night out, police say

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 24-year-old man accused of robbing a woman he met on social media after a night out together.

The woman told police she has known Manuel Jesus Angel Zavala Jr. through social media for more than a year and met him Feb. 18 at a San Antonio bar.

After the bar, the woman agreed to leave with Zavala and his friends. While they sat in his car, the woman said Zavala became upset and he pulled her out of the car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Zavala assaulted the woman, took her backpack and threatened to shoot her, the affidavit said.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department was able to connect Zavala to the social media profile the woman had provided to police, according to the affidavit.

The SAPD detective said the woman was able to identify Zavala through a photo lineup as the person who robbed her.

Zavala is now facing a robbery charge, a second-degree felony.

According to online records, Zavala has since been released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.