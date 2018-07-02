SA man pepper-sprayed woman multiple times before grabbing kitchen knife, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a San Antonio man who authorities said pepper-sprayed a woman multiple times before grabbing a kitchen knife.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office said Michael Reyes, 29, was arrested Sunday and is now being charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, BCSO deputies responded to a Bexar County home for an aggravated assault report on June 9.

A woman told deputies that Reyes began hitting her across the head and body despite efforts for him to stop.

The woman said when Reyes stopped, he went into her purse and pulled out her pepper spray, shooting her in the face with it, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states the woman told deputies she had a hard time seeing but saw Reyes pick up a kitchen knife. At that point she used a barstool for protection.

Before deputies arrived, Reyes dropped the knife in the sink and took off with the woman’s purse and cellphone.

Reyes is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $75,000.

