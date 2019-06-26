SA man sentenced to federal prison for embezzling $800K from employer

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man was sentenced Tuesday to 76 months in federal prison for embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from his employer and failure to pay the IRS, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

In addition to the prison term, Ryan Glenn Martinez, 55, was ordered to pay $813,822 in restitution to his fraud victims as well as $305,247 in restitution to the IRS for the tax offense, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas announced.

Martinez plead guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of making and filing a false income tax return Oct. 3, 2018.

Court documents showed Martinez was controller of a San Antonio-based company called Southern Folger Detention Equipment Company, LLC.

The company manufactured and marketed detention equipment and electronics for correctional facilities.

Martinez admitted that he embezzled funds from Southern Folger by stealing checks and money orders for the company.

According to the DOJ, Martinez told officials he made fraudulent entries in the companies' books.

Martinez also admitted that he underreported his income and tax due to the IRS from 2010 to 2014.

