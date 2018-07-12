SA man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for shooting mail carrier

SAN ANTONIO - A federal judge Thursday sentenced a 24-year-old San Antonio man to 20 years in federal prison for shooting a U.S. Mail carrier last year in Spring Branch.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia ordered Bradley Ahearn to pay $13,540.88 in restitution and be placed on supervised release for five years after completing his prison term, federal officials said.

Ahearn pleaded guilty to seven federal charges in February in connection with the Feb. 11, 2017, shooting. He admitted to opening fire on the female mail carrier because she wouldn't give him her cellphone. Ahearn also took off in the victim's pickup truck.

The victim is still recovering from the gunshot wounds to both of her legs, officials said.

Two days after the shooting, Ahearn and a co-defendant, 27-year-old Sarah Richford, led law enforcement authorities on a 19-mile, high-speed chase in which Ahearn fired a handgun at a U.S. Postal Inspector and another federal agent, officials said. Ahearn and Richford managed to avoid capture.

On Feb. 14, Ahearn, Richford and Piper Lee, 41, led authorities on another high-speed chase that ended in a parking lot of North Star Mall. Following a massive search of the mall, the suspects got away.

Police finally caught up with the trio the next day and arrested them without incident in a motel parking lot.

Richford, who remains in federal custody, is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 6. She faces 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty in February to five federal charges.

Lee, who also remains in federal custody, is charged with two federal counts and is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 20.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.