SA man sentenced to 25 years in prison for 2017 murder

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man.

After pleading guilty in March, Alex Martinez-Ortiz, 22, was handed his sentence in the 379th District Court on Tuesday for the shooting death of Mark Hughes.

On March 29, 2017, Hughes was found shot in the 6700 block of Walzem Road. He was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center, where he died.

Prosecutors said Hughes was shot several times in the back during an argument with Ortiz.

Ortiz's attorney said his client takes full responsibility for the murder.

