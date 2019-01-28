SA man tries to rob store clerk at gunpoint, runs away after losing fight, police say

SAN ANTONIO - An armed robber was no match for an East Side convenience store clerk after he managed to fight off the gunman who tried to steal money from the cash register, according to an arrest affidavit.

Steven Salinas, 37, was taken into custody Saturday on a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Police said officers responded around midnight Saturday to the Quick Stop store in the 4000 block of East Houston for a report of a robbery.

The store clerk told police he was about to close up the store when a man went in, jumped behind the counter and demanded money.

Despite being threatened with a gun, the clerk told police he managed to push the robber outside the store and saw him flee to the Knights Inn, which is behind the store, according to the affidavit.

After gathering evidence at the store, a detective said they went to the Knights Inn where the front desk clerk recognized the armed robber as Salinas.

When the clerk asked Salinas to go to the front office to pay for his past due rent, the detective said Salinas was wearing the same sweatshirt and had the same tattoos as the man seen on surveillance footage.

Police said Salinas confessed to the robbery and said he "only pulled the gun out because he did not think the (store clerk) would fight him," according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Salinas has previous arrests for unlawful carry of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Salinas' bail was set at $50,000.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.