SA man who may have impregnated 11-year-old now faces continuous sex abuse charge

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio man has been charged with continuous sex abuse of a child after investigators said he repeatedly sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl.

Albert Sanchez, 32, was booked Wednesday night on the first-degree felony charge.

San Antonio police investigators first became aware of Sanchez last month, after an outcry from the mother of an 11-year-old who said she brought her daughter to a hospital to see if she had been impregnated by Sanchez, according to an arrest warrant released Thursday.

SAPD's investigation revealed that Sanchez had sexually assaulted the girl multiple times, including once after the girl smoked marijuana with Sanchez in his bedroom and became drowsy.

The warrant does not state whether hospital tests revealed the girl is pregnant.

Sanchez's criminal record in Bexar County includes arrests for DWI and family assault.

