SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg will be in Washington on Tuesday to attend President Trump's State of the Union address.

Bruce Davidson, Nirenberg's communications director, confirmed to KSAT that the mayor is in Washington as the guest of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX 28).

Trump is expected to address the nation at 9 p.m. EST.

