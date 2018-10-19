SA Metro Health reminding community to get vaccinated as flu season approaches

SAN ANTONIO - The dreaded flu season is upon us, and San Antonio Metro Health is reminding community members to get their flu vaccines as early as possible.

Metro Health said everyone 6 months of age or older should get vaccinated, especially those who are over the age of 65, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health conditions. Metro Health said they are more susceptible to serious influenza complications, so the flu vaccine is especially important for them.

"It’s especially important for pregnant women to get vaccinated against the flu," Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Director of Metro Health, said. "Newborns cannot get vaccinated until 6 months of age, but when a mom gets vaccinated during pregnancy, she passes some of that protection to the baby in utero."

Here is a three-step approach to protecting yourself and others from the flu:

1. Get a flu vaccine.

2. Wash hands often and maintain good hygiene to prevent the spread of germs, including covering your cough and sneeze with a tissue, your arm or your sleeve.

3. If you get the flu, complete all medication doses prescribed by your doctor and stay home.

To find the latest flu activity data, click HERE. To find a vaccination site near you, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s online Flu Vaccine Finder tool.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.