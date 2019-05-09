SA native credited with helping disrupt synagogue shooter

Jonathan Morales, left, and Oscar Stewart, center, are greeted by President Donald Trump during a National Day of Prayer event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Thursday, May 2, 2019, in Washington. Morales and Stewart helped stop the…

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio native was recently recognized by President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the White House for his bravery during a synagogue shooting in California on April 26.

Oscar Stewart, 51, is being credited with helping disrupt a man who opened fire at the Chabad of Poway synagogue during a service on the final day of Passover.

Stewart yelled and ran at the shooter, causing him to run out of the synagogue.

The suspect, John Earnest, 19, drove off and eventually turned himself to the California Highway Patrol.

One person was killed and three were injured in the shooting.

The White House and other officials credit Stewart and an off-duty Border Patrol agent -- who shot at Earnest's car as he drove away -- with scaring Earnest off.

Chabad of Poway is about 25 miles north of San Diego and officials are calling the shooting a hate crime.

Stewart is a military veteran who graduated from Jefferson High School in 1986. He spent most of his childhood on the south side of San Antonio.

