SA Parks and Rec Dept. offers spring break swim program for children, adults

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Parks and Recreation Department is offering a low-cost swim program for children and adults over spring break.

The cost for the swim camp at 18 centers is $3 per child for swimming lessons, arts and crafts, games and lunch.

"So the kids will participate in a variety of different activities, in and out of the water. Including some basic swim lessons, as well," said Lyn Kinton, a recreation manager. "It's a great opportunity for parents who are working and can't take the whole spring break off, to get their kids involved into programs and keep them active and having fun during the day while they are at work. Parents love it. The kids go home tired after the day, so they can just go home with them and relax a little bit, and then they want to come back the next day for more."

Veronica Rodriguez, an aquatics program manager, said that parents can rest easy knowing that their children are in good hands.

"We are an American Red Cross lifeguard facility. We always have lifeguards on (duty) and our swim lessons are taught by water safety instructors. So, they're always going to be safe here at our location when they come to our swim camp. Even when they're visiting our other facilities," she said.

Adults can also get in on the fun during spring break.

A $4 adult admission fee is waived this week between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

An aqua Zumba class is being offered on Wednesdays from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

"If you love to dance, why not add the water? It's easy on your joints, and it's a great way to cool off as we start to warm up," Rodriguez said.

Spaces for spring break swim classes are limited, so be sure to sign up for available slots on the Parks and Rec website.

The Parks and Recreation Department is also hiring lifeguards for city pools over the summer. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.