UPDATE: SAPD finds gun after quadruple shooting; updates truck information

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police hope witnesses can help them solve a quadruple shooting that happened outside a downtown popular tourist destination, the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The four victims were riding in a Toyota Camry near the intersection of Market Street and Tower of the Americas Drive late Monday night when someone in a white pickup truck opened fire.

According to an update from SAPD on Tuesday afternoon, the truck had a lift kit, tinted windows and black grill guard.

San Antonio police also confirmed Tuesday afternoon that a firearm was recovered from the victims’ vehicle.

Police said earlier in the day it appears the trouble started on a nearby street.

"Got into some kind of verbal altercation with the occupants of a white vehicle. Once they got to the location of Market and Tower of the Americas Drive, shots rang out from the white pickup truck," said Officer Douglas Greene, a police spokesman.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man, suffered life-threatening wounds and is in critical condition, police said.

The three other victims were stable when they were taken away in ambulances and are listed in guarded condition, police said.

A fifth person in the car, a woman, was not hit by the gunfire.

The shooter escaped and was last seen driving toward an Interstate 37 access road, Greene said.

"Did have some witnesses in the area that provided us with information. One of the occupants that was shot is not being cooperative with us," he said.

The incident placed the Convention Center in the middle of a crime scene.

Police cordoned off the busy intersection with yellow crime scene tape.

"This is in our downtown area, so there's always people out and about," Green said.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the SAPD homicide unit at 210-207-7635.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.