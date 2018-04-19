SA police seek clues in March 2018 murder on North Side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police are asking the public for clues to help them make an arrest in a murder case from last year.

Investigators said 24-year-old Jean Michael Pilar Lee was shot several times in March 2017. His body was found in front of his North Side home on Roxton Avenue.

Detectives haven’t been able to find many leads on the suspect or suspects.

Information that leads to an arrest in the case could be worth up to $5,000 from Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-224-7867.

