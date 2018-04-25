SA residents fed up with drivers speeding down busy Far West Side street

SAN ANTONIO - Residents who live along Les Harrison Road near Culebra Road said the speeding problem in their neighborhood is getting out of hand.

"I came pretty close to getting hit myself for trying to stop these (speeding) vehicles," Jermaine Nollie said.

A vehicle that crashed into a house this weekend reignited his frustration.

"Basically, I can say, 'Just slow down. Just have consideration for everybody else and these kids that are out here,'" Nollie said.

Nollie said he has since asked District 6 Councilman Greg Brockhouse for help.

Brockhouse told KSAT he is currently working with the city's engineering department to come up with a traffic solution, but that it takes time for studies to take place.

Brockhouse said police officers have patrolled the area for speeders but have not found any speeding problems.

Michele Ahlswede said an officer was parked outside her home about a year ago, handing out speeding tickets, but she hasn't seen any officers around recently.

"I seldom, if ever, see any officers out here giving tickets," Ahlswede said. "There is nobody that goes under 50 mph and the VIA buses are the worse offenders."

The area is a 30 mph zone and has speed bumps but residents think the speed bumps are too short to even notice.

Residents want to see three-way stops and, until that can be done, they want to see police traps in the area.

