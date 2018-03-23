SA students ready for 'March for Our Lives'

SAN ANTONIO - As Parkland High School students' screams of fear changed to calls for change, students around the country, including those in San Antonio, have followed their example.

"If they can do it, we should be able to, too, because we didn't really want to stand by and let things happen, because we believe it's something that needs to change," said John Jay High School senior Rachel Walsdorf.

Walsdorf is one of the student organizers for "March for Our Lives" in San Antonio -- one of numerous demonstrations for gun control that will take place around the country Saturday. The protests are sister marches to the main event, which is being held Washington, D.C., and is being organized by Parkland shooting survivors.

The San Antonio march will start at City Hall at noon Saturday.

Walsdorf expects several hundred people to attend and calls on lawmakers to make changes.

The teen said schools shouldn't be a place where students are in fear.

"Because we're supposed to be empowering ourselves and educating ourselves. And instead, we're learning what to do if a shooter comes in or how to do a lockdown," Walsdorf said.

Becca DeFelice, a San Antonio member of Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America, called high school students "a lockdown drill generation" and praised their efforts to force changes in gun control.

DeFelice said she and another community organizer helped bring together several groups of students who were planning marches in the area. Though experienced activists and groups have helped the high school and college students along, she said the children are the ones in the driver's seat.

"We've just been there to make sure their voices are being amplified, and that the focus is on them and what they want and what they want to say," DeFelice said.

Now their time to say it has come, and they plan to follow up with action.

"Whether it be this year, next year or the year after, like, we're going to be the voters," Walsdorf said. "And so their ability to remain in office really depends on us."

