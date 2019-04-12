SA teen sentenced to 30 years for murder of boy, 16

SAN ANTONIO - A teenage boy has been sentenced to 30 years through the juvenile system for fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy during a fight at a Kirby basketball court in October 2017.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the shooting but now 17, was handed his sentence after being convicted in the murder of Favian Orlando Ramirez, according to the Bexar County District Attorney's Office.

On Oct. 27 around 2:15 p.m., authorities went to the John H. Sterling Memorial Park, where they said several teens were hanging out at the basketball court after being let out from school on an early release day.

The teen -- who is not being identified because he's a juvenile -- and Ramirez got into an argument. The teen then shot Ramirez in the chest and while he ran from the scene, the teen was later taken into custody, officials said that day.

Ramirez was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Jane Davis, the chief of the juvenile division in the DA's office, told KSAT.com when the teen reaches his 19th birthday, a hearing will determine if he will be paroled through the juvenile system or continue his sentence in prison with adults.

