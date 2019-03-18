SA vigil planned for NZ mosque shootings

SAN ANTONIO - The mosque shootings that rocked New Zealand are being felt all the way in San Antonio's Muslim community

"We're still just processing. I mean, why did this happen?" said Sakib Shaikh, spokesman for the Muslim Children Education and Civic Center.

Fifty people died as a result of Friday's shootings in Christchurch, and dozens of others are still in the hospital.

Though the shootings happened a world away, to Shaikh, they may as well have happened in his backyard.

"(It's) because coverage of it is so instantaneous -- live coverage of it, reaction, (the) outpour (of) support," he said.

Additionally, the similarity in how Muslims worship all over the world creates a sense of familiarity.

"Seeing them at a mosque in New Zealand, it's as if I'm seeing them in a mosque in San Antonio," he said. "The way they're praying, the way they're greeting each other, the way they're sitting at the mosque, the designs of the mosque, the layouts of the mosque, it's just like I'm seeing it in my own mosque here."

Despite the distance, the attacks could prompt changes in San Antonio, too. Shaikh said faith leaders plan to do a site analysis with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office to find weak points on which they can improve security.

"We're balancing between trying to be an open community versus satisfying the security needs. Things are going to have to change," Shaikh said.

Vigil planned

In the meantime, the victims can still be remembered.

Shaikh is organizing a vigil at Main Plaza on Saturday at 7 p.m.. Various members of the faith community will speak, he said, and there will be a prayer.

In addition to remembering the victims, Shaikh said they want to get across how critical the use of language can be.

"Innocent blood is shed because of words, because of the passions that these words inflame," he said.

Shaikh has also been disappointed by the reaction to the attacks when he compares it, for example, to how the world reacted to the 2015 shooting at the offices of the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

He wants people attending the vigil to let others know that innocent blood was shed in the New Zealand attacks.

"You don't have to know a Muslim to be able to say something, that you feel bad about what happened and that we need to find the root cause of why something like this happened," Shaikh said.

