SA woman accused of stealing personal information from staff at multiple schools

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is facing charges after allegedly stealing and using the credit cards of a teacher and an elementary school principal.

Shanotra Jackson is facing two credit card abuse charges, which could land her in state jail if convicted.

San Antonio Independent School District police said they’ve had multiple reports of a woman going to a school and pretending to get information on how to register her child. The woman would then ask to see a nurse to get information about caring for the child.

On the way out, police said, Jackson would slip into unlocked rooms and offices to rifle through purses and desks and look for wallets.

District police said that a month ago, a woman went into Smith Elementary and had to show a state ID for a visitor’s pass. The name on the ID was Jackson’s. Later that morning, the school principal reported her wallet was stolen from her office.

The principal’s credit card was used at a convenience store, a site to facilitate inmate money transfers, a smoke shop and a beauty supply store, among other places.

Police found video at the convenience store that showed a woman who looked like Jackson making the fraudulent purchases.

At North East ISD, police said Jackson was also caught on camera. She was seen entering a classroom at Montgomery Elementary from which a teacher’s checkbook, credit cards and other items were stolen.

Authorities said Jackson was caught on camera again using the teacher’s credit card to buy shoes at Footlocker.

Jackson has faced similar charges in the past. Bexar County court records show Jackson pleaded guilty twice to the same charges before, as well as the use or possessions of numerous pieces of ID.

