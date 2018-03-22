SA woman arrested after threatening to kill man over $200, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 24-year-old woman is in custody at the Bexar County Jail after she allegedly threatened to kill a man over $200 that his ex-boyfriend owed her.

On March 9, San Antonio police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Bluebonnet Street located on the city’s East Side, where they found damage to a home and a man in his 20s with a visible injury to his arm.

The man told police that he was sitting on the front steps of his mother’s home when Carlesha Woods and a male suspect, identified as Kevin Wallace, pulled up to the home, according to an arrest affidavit.

Woods approached the victim and demanded a payment of $200 that his ex-boyfriend owed her, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Woods had been unable to locate the ex-boyfriend and that was the reason she went to the victim’s home. The victim told her that he wasn’t going to pay her and went inside.

According to the affidavit, that’s when Woods and Wallace broke the living room window by throwing multiple pieces of a tree branch, striking the victim on his arm. Wallace then kicked down the front door.

The affidavit states that Woods was standing at the open door when she yelled, “I’m going to kill you” while holding a knife. Wallace, who was also holding a knife, went inside and told the victim, “What now (expletive)?”

According to the affidavit, Woods and Wallace both retreated back to their car after the victim’s mother came out of a bathroom and went to the living room.

The victim and his mother then saw Wallace holding a gas can, telling them he was going to come back later and burn their house down before driving off with Woods, according to the affidavit.

On Wednesday, San Antonio police arrested Woods and prosecutors charged her with aggravated robbery. Her bond has not been set.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.