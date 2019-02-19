SA woman attacks ex-girlfriend's partner with shovel, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 37-year-old woman attacked her ex-girlfriend's partner with a shovel at a home near downtown San Antonio, according to police.

Jennifer Michele Lopez was arrested Monday night on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.

Police said Lopez showed up Jan. 4 at the victim's home in the 400 block of Grove Avenue, which is near Roosevelt Park and south of downtown.

Lopez, who used to date the victim's girlfriend, entered the home and shoved the front end of the shovel into the woman's face while yelling, "What! What!" according to an arrest affidavit.

Police said Lopez pushed the shovel into the woman's face, cutting her from the "right side of her nose to the edge of her right jaw bone area."

Lopez is still in custody and her bail has been set at $50,000.

According to online records, Lopez has previous arrests for assault causing bodily injury and possession of a controlled substance.

