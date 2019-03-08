SA Zoo extending hours during spring break

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio Zoo is extending its hours during spring break March 9 March through 17.

Jungle Boogie Break, as it's being called, will see an extra three hours of operation from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. instead of the traditional 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. schedule.

This is a great opportunity for visitors to check out the newly opened rhino habitat which houses two female southern white rhinos.

The exhibit features additional trees, landscape, a viewing deck with new seating, a waterfall with a creek and a mud wallow.

There will be daily live music, games and animal ambassador presentations throughout the week during Jungle Boogie Break.

The new Rhino Annual Pass, regularly $50, will be on sale during Jungle Boogie Break for $40. The pass includes the benefits of a standard annual pass, which is $38, plus two complimentary any day tickets.

