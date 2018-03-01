SA Zoo makes top 10 global attraction list for Trip Advisor

SAN ANTONIO - Trip Advisor released several lists for the top experiences, tours and activities in a 2018 trends report and there was a surprising local shout-out.

The San Antonio Zoo rounded out the top 10 most popular new experiences (added to Trip Advisor in 2017) for global travelers.

The zoo has some pretty great company on the experience list, like Eiffel Tower priority access and an ancient monuments of Rome tour.

Here’s the list of top-booked products new to Trip Advisor in 2017:

1. Eiffel Tower Summit Priority Access with Host

2. Ancient Monuments of Rome Tour with Skip-the-Line pass

3. Skip the Line: Gaudi's Casa Batlló Ticket with Audio Tour

4. Skip the Line: Arc de Triomphe Including Terrace Access

5. Skip-the-Line Florence Accademia Gallery and Michelangelo's David Ticket

6. Full-Day Tour of Abu Dhabi City From Dubai

7. Fast Track Seville Guided Tour into Alcazar

8. Jewish Quarter Anne Frank Walking Tour in Amsterdam

9. Field Museum of Natural History Admission

10. San Antonio Zoo General Admission

Other popular things to do in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor, are tours of San Antonio River Walk and the Tower of Americas.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.