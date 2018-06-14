Walk on the wild side: San Antonio Zoo opens new fitness trail

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Zoo has a new way for families to have fun and stay healthy this summer.

The zoo teamed up with the University Health System to open a new fitness trail at the zoo.

The 1-mile trail connects guests to animal exhibits and features signs every quarter-mile that will help keep track of guests' progress.

Signs with fitness facts are also present to motivate and encourage guests to participate.

“This time of the year it's difficult a lot of times to get outside because it's so hot here in San Antonio, but the zoo trail provides this really neat and a lot of times, covered trail to walk a mile, see some awesome animals on the way and hang out with your family,” said Dr. Robert Sanders, a pediatrician and associate medical director of UHS PediExpress.

University Health and the San Antonio Zoo hope this will draw kids into the zoo, and away from their TV’s and phones.

