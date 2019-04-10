SAFD: 23 people displaced after 2-alarm fire at assisted living complex

SAN ANTONIO - The Red Cross is assisting more than 20 people after a 2-alarm fire at an assisted living complex early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported just after 12:30 a.m. in the 10200 block of Desert Sands, not far from San Pedro Avenue and Isom Road on the city's North Side.

According to San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood, firefighters arrived to find heavy flames showing.

Hood said firefighters first attempted to fight the fire offensively but that they had to change their plans. The second floor of the building sustained heavy damage, he said.

Firefighters said 27 fire units originally answered the call and that everyone inside the building made it out safely. A damage estimate is not currently known.

"Right now our main concern is to take care of the occupants, get them back into some apartments on site here," Hood said.

Hood said that the fire was "suspicious" in nature and that arson investigators have been called in to determine the fire's cause.

"We've had a large increase (in apartment fires) this year. So this is just another one. We're very fortunate this time of night that everyone made it out okay, " Hood said.

