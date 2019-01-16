SAFD: Children left alone escape house fire while father went to pick up dinner

SAN ANTONIO - Two children who authorities were left alone managed to escape a fire at a West Side home.

San Antonio fire crews were called Tuesday evening to the 300 block of Senisa Drive, which is near Donaldson Avenue and St. Cloud street.

The children's father told authorities he stepped out to grab dinner for the two children when the fire started.

San Antonio fire officials said the children got out in time and the fire was contained to the attic. Police said charges will not be filed against the father at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the estimated damage to the home is about $20,000.

