SAFD crews extinguish structure fire on city's West Side

SAN ANTONIO - At least nine San Antonio fire units were called to a structure fire that started in a shed behind a home on the city's West Side.

Firefighters with the San Antonio Fire Department responded around 6:43 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire reported at a home in the 100 block of Amires Place near Northwest 36th Street.

Clayton Watts, acting officer with SAFD Engine 15, said they arrived to heavy flames that were fueled by building materials, such as stacked lumber, near the shed.

SAFD crews were able to put out the fire before it spread to the home, taking about 10 minutes to extinguish it.

"The guys did a good job stopping it, especially with today's conditions (of high winds)," Watts said.

Watts said arson investigators were called to the scene to comb through the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

