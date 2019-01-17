News

SAFD: Daughter smells smoke, alerts mom to laundry room fire

Fire was reported just after 3 a.m. in the 200 block of Fennel Dr.

By Max Massey - Video Journalist, Ben Spicer - Web Producer

SAN ANTONIO - A mother and daughter are safe after a fire broke out inside their home on the Northwest Side, San Antonio firefighters said Thursday.

The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. at the home in the 200 block of Fennel Drive, not far from Loop 410.

Firefighters said the daughter smelled smoke and told her mom, who then went to the garage just in time to see smoke coming from the room.

Firefighters went in through a back wall and contained the fire to only the laundry room and the garage.

The family said they worried about their cats but they all made it out safely, fire officials said.

Authorities say the damage estimate is $5,000 to $10,000. No one was hurt

