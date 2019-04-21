SAFD: Easter barbecue sparks garage fire

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say an Easter Sunday barbecue is to blame for a fire that destroyed a garage on the Southeast Side.

The fire broke out near Steves Avenue and South Hackberry Street around 3 p.m.

Firefighters said people were barbecuing too close to a two-story garage and that flames from the barbecue pit spread to the garage, destroying everything inside.

"(The barbecue) was within 2 feet of the wooden structure," said San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Mikel. "And then with this wind, you get one little ember and it doesn't take much."

Mikel said no one was harmed or displaced by the fire. He estimates damage to be around $45,000.

