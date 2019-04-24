SAFD: Electrical fire displaces family of 6 from South Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A family of six is looking for another place to stay after a fire broke out at the home on the city's South Side overnight, San Antonio Fire officials said Wednesday.

The fire was reported just before 3 a.m. at the home in the 200 block of Hawthorne Street, not far from Pleasanton Road.

Firefighters said the water heater caused the electrical fire. The fire began in the back of the home and then spread to the attic, firefighters said.

The fire caused around $40,000 worth of damage to the home. Everyone who was inside the house at the time of the fire made it out safely.

No one was hurt. The Red Cross is helping the displaced family.

