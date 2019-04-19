SAFD engineer cited for downtown bar fight suspended 6 days, records show

SAN ANTONIO - An engineer with the San Antonio Fire Department who was cited for fighting outside of a downtown bar late last year was suspended six days in March, records show.

Geoffrey Stebbings was involved in a fight outside a downtown bar in October 2018, according to disciplinary records. When authorities arrived at the scene they saw Stebbings hitting another person, suspension documents state.

Police issued Stebbings a citation for disorderly conduct-fighting in connection with the brawl, records show. The suspension report does not state where the fight happened.

The disciplinary documents allege Stebbings violated the law, engaged in activity that created a negative public perception of the fire department and brought discredit to himself and the agency.

A mug shot was not available for Stebbings.

Police said that without an address for where the fight occurred, they would not be able to locate the police report for the incident.

