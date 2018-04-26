SAFD firefighter accused of damaging vehicles, running from police

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - Suspension paperwork released Thursday confirms that a San Antonio Fire Department engineer was arrested last year after police said he damaged multiple vehicles then ran from officers.

Evan Doege, 32, had a proposed indefinite suspension shortened to 30 days earlier this month, according to a release and settlement agreement.

According to the paperwork, New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to Doege's neighbor's home for a disturbance in progress on Oct. 22, 2017.

Doege's neighbor told officers an off-duty Doege was intoxicated, had keyed an Acura and had used a screw driver to punch out the back window of a Jeep.

The paperwork states that Doege then ran from officers, scaled a neighbor's fence, then ran toward a road before being taken into custody.

Doege admitted to punching out a window and that he had cut his arm in the process, according to the paperwork.

Doege informed a member of SAFD's command staff about the arrest in early December, but left out that he was intoxicated and had damaged two vehicles, according to the agreement.

The fire engineer was found to be in violation of SAFD rules covering conduct and behavior, truthfulness of members, negative public image and inappropriate behavior.

Guadalupe County Jail records indicate that Doege remains free on bond after being charged with evading arrest.

