SAFD: Firefighter, paramedic hospitalized after dog attack

SAN ANTONIO - Three people, including a San Antonio firefighter and a paramedic, were taken to a local hospital after officials say they were attacked by dogs on the city's Northwest Side.

Joe Arrington, a spokesman with the San Antonio Fire Department, told KSAT.com crews received a call from the dogs' owner saying they were attacking her.

SAFD crews arrived at the woman's home in the 7800 block of Braun Circle around 2:55 p.m. Thursday.

The firefighter and paramedic tried to intervene and that's when they were also attacked by the dogs, Arrington said.

All three people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, some of which were dog bites, Arrington said.

