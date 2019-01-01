SAFD: Fireworks suspected house fire north of Downtown

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Fire Department said Tuesday that fireworks are the suspected cause of a house fire north of Downtown.

Firefighters were called to a home in the 200 block of Yale Avenue and found flames on the roof of a home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames in approximately 10 minutes.

Authorities said that while the cause of the fire has not been definitively determined, they suspect fireworks may have sparked the flames.

No one was injured.



