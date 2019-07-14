SAFD: Garage fire sends 1 to hospital

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to the hospital with burns Saturday night after he awoke to smoke and flames in the detached garage where he was sleeping.

San Antonio Firefighters were called to a home in the 800 block of Formosa Boulevard around 9 p.m. and when they arrived at the home, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames along with heavy black smoke.

Firefighters said the man sleeping in the garage tried to extinguish the flames but suffered burns in the process.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

