SAN ANTONIO - A couple made it out of their home safely after a fire erupted on the South Side on Sunday morning.

Crews responded to the fire in the 200 block of Avondale Road.

Fire officials said the couple heard an explosion before they made it out of the home.

Officials don't believe there was foul play, but they are investigating the cause of the fire.

