SAFD investigating suspicious fire at abandoned building west of downtown

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters are calling an abandoned building west of downtown dangerous, not only to them but to the community, after the building caught fire again.

Firefighters said Tuesday was not the first time they put out a fire at the abandoned building on El Paso Street. They said the place has been empty for a while, and the fire is considered suspicious.

“It's an extreme danger to the community, danger for anyone that climbs barrier or fence going into that building, danger for home next door (and) extreme danger for firefighters every time they get called out to this structure fire,” said Woody Woodward, a spokesperson for the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters said the building is so bad they can't go inside.

The fire department has called city officials in hopes of finally getting the building torn down.

